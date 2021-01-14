Cary’s Newest Disc Golf Course: Diavolo at New Hope

Cary, NC — For a January afternoon, yesterday was unusually warm, making for a great day to explore the newly opened Diavolo at New Hope Disc Golf Course.

The 22-hole course opened in October 2020 at 2584 New Hope Church Road, across the street from the New Hope Church Trailhead. Now in its fourth month, the course has seen more than 6,000 rounds of play.

Funding & Building the Course

The project of constructing New Hope Disc Golf was approved as part of a 2012 Community Investment Bond.

The course was conceived and designed by Jay Pontier, Capital Area Disc League President and Mike Sink, Operations & Program Supervisor with the Town of Cary.

Construction of the course was also a collaboration of the Town and the Capital Area Disc League along with many local volunteers. The CADL is a regional group founded in Cary in 2009 that has pioneered local disc golf tournaments, clinics, events and courses throughout the Triangle, including Cary’s Middle Creek Disc Golf Course.

Diavolo at New Hope is open with all blue and white tees currently playable, but there are several projects yet to be added to the course, include installation of all red tees and creating a novice loop within the course for those new to the sport.

The Terrain

The course is built on two parcels of land, separated by the Historic Tobacco Trail Greenway and totals 48 acres. Currently, the course hosts 47 blue and white tees and will later have 60+ once all red tees are constructed.

With 22 holes, 47 tees and 3 practice baskets, there are multiple 18-hole layouts possible for different skill levels and tournaments. There is a mix of open and wooded holes along with two water holes.

Following the rainiest November and December in more than a decade, the course is very muddy, particularly on the wooded holes, making waterproof shoes a must for players.

The course was primarily designed for intermediate to advanced players but will have tees for all skill levels. Also designed into the course are 3 “Fusion” Holes which combine two existing par 3 holes to create a longer and more challenging par 4.

The Game

Rob Walker, pictured above, has been playing disc golf for the past 15 years. Yesterday was his first time on the new course and his first impression was being thrilled with all the various layout options.

Another player on the course, Andy Babcock shared what he said any good disc golf advocate would about the sport — it’s a cheaper alternative to golf that’s also better for the environment.

A starter set of golf clubs can set someone back several hundred dollars while a set of discs can be from $20-$40. Then, factor in all the trees cut down, the natural habitat lost and the countless gallons of water required to maintain a golf course.

“I’ve been doing this 10 years and it is my favorite form of exercise. It’s a great family sport, too,” said Babcock.

For more on the rules of disc golf, the recommended gear and even the proper vernacular, check out the Professional Disc Golf Association website.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

