Cary’s Winter Esports Tournaments

Cary, NC — Madden 21, Fortnite, Mario Kart 8 and Rocket League — these are the headliner games of four upcoming Esport tourneys hosted through the Town of Cary.

With a handful of registration openings left, each of the four tournaments are open to anyone 13 and up and do not require a fee to play.

January 9 — Cary Cart Clash

1-7 PM | Saturday, January 9, 2021 | Register online to claim your spot | Program ID: 008325

This race must be registered for by January 7 and it is all about finding the best Mario Kart 8 driver in Cary. The tournament will be double elimination style.

Once registered for the Cary Cart Clash, gamers will receive a link to the tournament’s Discord channel via email. This channel can be used to ask questions, learn the tournament rules and receive additional gaming communications.

January 31 — Cary’s Fortnite Free-for-All

Noon-12:15 AM | Sunday, January 31, 2021 | Register online to claim your spot | Program ID: 008328

Drop in for this month-long Battle Royale tournament by submitting your top three screen grabs by January 30 to the Town of Cary’s Discord channel. The player with the highest total score will be sent a special Town of Cary esports prize.

Register anytime between now and Jan. 30 to enter your scores.

Once registered for Cary’s Fortnite Free-for-All, gamers will receive a link to the tournament’s Discord channel via email. This channel can be used to ask questions, learn the tournament rules and receive additional gaming communications.

February 4 — Cary’s Madden 21 Tournament

7-9:30 PM | Thursday, February 4, 2021 | Register online to claim your spot | Program ID: 008621

In this one night only Playstation double-elimination tournament, players will challenge each other in Madden 21. Registration must be completed by February 2 and the Super Bowl Champion will win a prize to showcase their victory.

Once registered for Cary’s Madden 21 Tournament, gamers will receive a link to the tournament’s Discord channel via email. This channel can be used to ask questions, learn the tournament rules and receive additional gaming communications.

February 21 — Cary’s Winter Rocket League Tournament

2-6 PM | Sunday, February 21, 2021 | Register online to claim your spot | Program ID: 008622

The 2021 Winter Rocket League Tournament will be played 3-on-3 as a double-elimination tournament on February 21 at 2 PM. The champions will win prizes and registration ends on February 18.

Once registered for Cary’s Winter Rocket League Tournament, gamers will receive a link to the tournament’s Discord channel via email. This channel can be used to ask questions, learn the tournament rules and receive additional gaming communications.

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Town of Cary Facebook page.

