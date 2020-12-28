Donate Used Christmas Trees to Help NC Coastline

Cary, NC — When it’s time to pack up the decorations this year, consider donating your live Christmas tree to help rebuild the dunes at North Carolina beaches.

Donate a Tree, Rebuild a Dune

Used Christmas trees can be repurposed and installed on NC beaches to create an environment for dunes to rebuild after being lost to erosion and hurricane destruction. Another added bonus is that the trees instantly create more habitat for beach creatures.

The team behind Douglas Realty Group in downtown Cary will be delivering all donated trees to their Coastline office in Wilmington, NC where they will work alongside the local Surfride Foundation to install them on the beach.

In a flyer announcing the event, a company representative said,

“I think we can agree one of the best things about living in Cary is easy access to the mountains and beaches, so how poignant for trees grown in the NC mountains, displayed in the Triangle, then placed onto a NC beach to rebuild the dunes.”

Drop Off Your Tree or Request Driveway Pickup

Drop off your used Christmass tree from January 1- 24, 2021 in the parking lot of Douglas Realty Group in downtown Cary, directly behind Ashworth’s Drugstore. There will be a big ole sign

For residents of Cary not wanting to fuss with transporting their tree, a great option is requesting a driveway pickup.

To get on their list for pick-ups, send an email request to info@drgtriangle.com with your address. The days they’ve designated for those pickups are January 2, 8, 10, 16 and 17.

Story by staff reports. Christmas tree photo by Nick Amoscato.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.