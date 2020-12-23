‘Warmth for Wake’ Program Helps Neighbors in Need

Cary, NC — With a low of 19 degrees coming to Cary this Friday, it’s the perfect time to consider helping locals in need stay warm through the winter.

Warmth for Wake is a seasonal assistance program sponsored by Wake County Human Services, running from October to March each year. The goal is simple — provide the fuel needed to keep low-income residents warm.

The program is split into two initiatives, firewood and emergency space heaters. The materials, equipment and deliveries would not be possible without community partners, volunteers and donors doing their share.

Donate a Tax-Deductible Gift to the Program

100% of gifts to Warmth for Wake are tax-deductible and directly support the efforts of the program. Giving can be done these two ways:

Online donation using a credit or debit card. (Be sure to select Warmth for Wake on the “types of donations” menu)

A check made payable to “Warmth for Wake” and mailed to: Warmth for Wake | P.O. Box 46833 | Raleigh, NC 27620-6833

More About The Initiatives

Firewood Deliveries

Deliveries are free to homes that can use the wood to offset their gas or electric heating bills. A maximum of 3 cords per season is available to eligible households. The remaining delivery schedule for the 2020-2021 season is:

December 12 & 26

January 9 & 23

February 6 & 20

March 6 & 20

Emergency Space Heaters

Warmth for Wake provides new and gently used space heaters to households lacking another heat source. The Wake County Human Services Department accepts year-round donations of heaters during regular business hours at the Swinburne office, and also during the winter at the Yard Waste Center on mornings that they are working on-site.

Other Ways to Lend a Hand

Become a Volunteer

Both individuals and groups are welcome to volunteer. Groups of 4 or more people should contact the project coordinators in advance to reserve a work session.

Volunteers are always needed for this project. The minimum age to volunteer for this project is 15. If you have a truck or trailer, or can supply your own tools to help cut wood at our wood lots, please contact denise.kissel@wakegov.com or 919-212-7083.

Donate Wood to Warmth for Wake

The program coordinators are currently accepting limited donations of wood to their work site at the City of Raleigh Yard Waste Center. Donors must contact Warmth for Wake prior to delivery in order to receive a permission slip.

Additionally, donated wood must meet the following criteria to be accepted:

Logs must originate from within a 50-mile radius of Raleigh (to reduce the spread of disease and pests).

Logs can be mixed hardwoods and/or softwoods, but NO pine is accepted.

Logs must be a maximum of 6 feet in length.

Logs must be a maximum of 24 inches in diameter.

Logs brought to the Yard Waste Center that do not meet the donation criteria may be refused or subject to the city’s current disposal fees. See the Yard Waste Center’s webpage for hours, location and fees.

Donate Equipment to Warmth for Wake

To continue meeting rising demand for this service, Warmth for Wake gladly accepts in-kind donations of chainsaws, axes, mauls, hydraulic splitters and wheelbarrows. Financial donations for this purpose are also welcome.

Story from staff reports.

