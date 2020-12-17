Gifting Tree Voting Ends Saturday

Cary, NC — More than 7,000 votes have been cast in the 9th Annual Gifting Tree Project hosted by the Town of Cary.

Trees Dazzle Up Downtown

South Academy Street and the Downtown Park have become a hit of a holiday attraction this year, providing families something to do safely and outside together.

This year’s project features 70 uniquely decorated trees on display along S. Academy Street and inside the Downtown Park. Cary families, schools, businesses and organizations one by one added their own handmade ornaments, solar lights and creative flairs in early December for a chance to win the competition.

At each tree, there are signs noting which group it represents with a QR code that take you to the Gifting Tree Project voting page. The group with the most votes at the end of the voting period will win a $500 donation provided by The Mayton that will go toward the nonprofit group of the winner’s choice.

Winner Based on People’s Choice Votes

The public voting period began Saturday, December 5 and will close at midnight this Saturday, December 19 via the online voting form. According to the Town’s Outdoor Arts Events Program Specialist, Ryan O’Quinn, more than 7,000 votes have come in and it is still a close race for first. The winner will be announced next week on Monday, December 21. If you haven’t already, cast your vote!

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.