December 2020 Shows at The Cary Theater’s Virtual Cinema

Cary, NC — In mid-October the Cary Theater started up their virtual cinema as a way to bring arthouse cinema experience home for its patrons.

Here's a look at what new films are available to stream at home right now.

Available Now Through December 31, 2020

Jingle Bell Rocks

2013 | 1hr 34min | Not Rated | Documentary

Equal parts social history, pop culture pilgrimage and revealing character study, the documentary Jingle Bell Rocks follows a motley crew of merry misfits as they confront the Christmas music mainstream, reinventing the seasonal soundtrack for the 21st century.

76 Days

2020 | 1hr 33min | Not Rated | Documentary | Mandarin with English Subtitles

Set in the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, this raw and intimate documentary captures the struggles and human resilience in the battle to survive the pandemic in Wuhan, China.

Rare Exports

2010 | 1h 24min |Rated R |Adventure, Fantasy, Horror | Finnish with English Subtitles

It’s the eve of Christmas in northern Finland and an “archeological” dig has just unearthed the real Santa Claus — only this particular Santa isn’t the one you want coming to town.

Beasts Clawing at Straws

2020 | 1hr 48min | Adult Themes | Crime, Drama, Thriller | Korean with English Subtitles

A Louis Vuitton bag stuffed full of cash sends a group of hard-luck lowlifes on a desperate chase for the fortune in this pitch-black neo-noir crime thriller.

Oliver Sacks: His Own Life

2019 | 1hr 51min | Not Rated | Documentary

A documentary in which friends, family members, colleagues and patients discuss the remarkable life and career of Dr. Oliver Sacks.

The Keeper

2018 | 2 hr | Not Rated | Biography, Drama, Romance

The love story of a young English woman and a German prisoner of war, who together overcome prejudice, public hostility and personal tragedy.

Martin Eden

2019 | 2h 9min | Not Rated | Drama/Romance | Italian with English Subtitles

Adapted from a 1909 novel by Jack London yet set in a provocatively unspecified moment in Italy’s history, Martin Eden is a passionate and enthralling narrative fresco in the tradition of the great Italian classics.

The Tobacconist

2018 | 1hr 57min | Drama, Adult Themes, Nudity | German with English Subtitles

A young man develops a friendship with Sigmund Freud during the Nazi occupation of Vienna.

Epicentro

2020 | 1hr 48min | Not Rated | Documentary

Filmmaker and documentarian Hubert Sauper explores the history of post-colonial Cuba and the extraordinary people of Havana.

Coming Soon on December 11

Mr. Soul

2018 | 1h 44min | Not Rated | Documentary

Mr. Soul celebrates the groundbreaking PBS series from its genesis to its eventual loss of funding against the backdrop of a swiftly changing political and social landscape while profiling Ellis Haizlip, the charismatic man behind the culturally significant and successful show.

