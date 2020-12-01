Cary Ballet’s Virtual Nutcracker Coming December 19

Cary, NC — Since 2014, Cary Ballet Company has put on yearly Nutcracker performances for the community at the Cary Arts Center. This year, the tradition will endure virtually.

Thinking Outside the Theater

In a normal year, the company hosts five full productions and two mini shows inside the 431-seat theater at the Cary Arts Center. This year, the pandemic pushed the performance inside their studio where they’ve created a “dancer family pod.”

Dancers began weekly rehearsals in September and have worked hard through the fall to pull together a stunning pre-recorded show that will be available through ticketed streaming online.

Experience the Joy & Holiday Spirit

For those unfamiliar with ballet and the story of the Nutcracker, Administrative Director Suzanne Murley says the show is all about celebrating the season with a traditional holiday performance.

“Nutcracker has music that is familiar to all and a beautiful holiday story filled with beauty, strength, and fantasy. The joy of this story will inspire the entire family,” said Murley.

Through this show, the faculty of Cary Ballet Company hopes to bring some normalcy and inspiration to Cary, while also being one of the very few organizations that is providing an almost complete Nutcracker performance safely.

Distancing, Masks and Gloves Make it all Possible

Ranging from ages 9 to 22, more than 80 performers came together to make this year’s production. During the show, choreography incorporates social distancing and masks or gloves are worn in certain scenes, too.

“In other partnering, all dancers are required to wash their hands prior to working together and washing hands immediately after rehearsals. This is how we have been able to successfully work this entire season,” said Murley.

She also shared that these dancers had to get used to moving and dancing with a mask on in the studio and regain stamina for this new way of working. Half of the dancers participating in the performance are in the Cary Ballet Conservatory’s Pre-professional Training Program and are striving to one day join a professional ballet company.

Donation-Based Ticketing

In previous years, the sales from theirNutcracker shows have provided enough to cover their Nutcracker expenses and help with expenses for their yearly Spring Works production.

Murley says this year the company could certainly use donations from the community to keep these programs running. That’s why a ticket to this virtual experience has a suggested donation price of $25

For those who have purchased a ticket, the performance will become live at 7 PM on Saturday, December 19, and will remain good for 30 days.

For more information and to secure your tickets now, visit the Cary Ballet Company website.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of Cary Ballet Company.

