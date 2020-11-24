Santa’s Mailbox Now Open in the Downtown Park

Cary, NC — For little ones wanting to hear from Saint Nicholas himself this holiday season, the Town of Cary is hosting its annual Letters to Santa tradition with a drop-off site in the Downtown Park this year.

Drop-Off Now Through December 13

The drop box opened up on November 23 next to the water fountain area, facing Academy Street. It will remain there for three weeks and all letters received by December 13th will get a return letter from the big guy in red.

To get a return letter, each child’s name and return address must be printed on the letter to Santa.

Story from staff reports. Photo by Ashley Kairis.

