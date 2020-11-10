A 2020-Friendly Way to Honor Veterans Day

Cary, NC — This year, each holiday is marked by its differences from past years, and adding to that list is Veterans Day tomorrow on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

Observance in Place of Usual Celebrations

The Town of Cary’s only Veterans Day event taking place this year will be happening virtually on Facebook and YouTube. This will be a special virtual observance to honor veterans of all wars and conflicts. For this, an inspirational video message from Council Member and retired US Army Cavalry Captain Jack Smith will go live.

The message recording will post at 11:11 AM to the Town of Cary’s Facebook and YouTube and will remain available on those channels.

Town Services to Pause for Veterans Day

In addition to most Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources which are closed due to COVID-19, some town services will be paused or modified on Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day. This includes:

Wednesday and Thursday curbside solid waste services will be moved one day later through Friday, November 13

The Citizen’s Convenience Center will operate on its regular schedule, 8 AM – 6 PM

Find your personalized schedule, including holidays and leaf collection dates, at townofcary.org/collects.

The 311 call center will be closed, but citizens can use townofcary.org/311 to request non-emergency services or information. GoCary fixed route will operate on a normal weekday schedule, but Door-to-Door will be Tier I only on Veterans Day.

From all of us at CaryCitizen to all of our Veteran readers, thank you for your service.

Story from Staff Reports.

