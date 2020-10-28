Recipe: Cherry-Apple Cobbler Pie

Cary, NC — Right about now the good, tart apples are coming into season, the smell of fall is in the air and that means a lot of baking for me. And by baking, I mean pies.

A New Favorite

My husband has always liked the cranberry apple pie I make at Thanksgiving. Well, I have to say, this Cherry-Apple Cobbler Pie gives that old recipe a run for its money! Plus, with the addition of rolled oats and walnuts, it’s almost healthy. My husband and I have been known to eat it for breakfast — really.

I was in Trader Joe’s recently and picked up a bag of their frozen sweet black cherries. I was intrigued and decided if nothing else I would snack on them semi-frozen as a sweet treat after dinner.

Then I had the idea to make a pie. I threw a package of frozen pie crusts into the cart and was inspired when I returned home. It didn’t hurt that I already had a bag of tart Grannie Smith apples that were begging to be baked.

Last weekend with a chill in the air, I assembled all my ingredients and baked this most delicious Cherry-Apple Cobbler Pie.

Here’s What You’ll Need

Filling:

3-4 tart apples — peeled, cored and cut into thick slices

12 oz frozen, pitted cherries — rinsed, drained and semi-thawed

2/3 cup chopped walnuts

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 of a squeezed orange

Grated orange peel from the above orange

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground cloves

1/2 tsp powdered ginger

1 Tbsp cornstarch

Topping:

1 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon

6 Tbsp flour

1 stick (8 Tbsp) cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

Putting it all Together

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and combine all filling ingredients in a large bowl. Combine all topping ingredients in a medium bowl, blending together with your fingers until ingredients are evenly distributed and the mixture looks like very coarse crumbs. Pour filling out into an unbaked pie shell. (If using frozen, defrost for 1-1/2 hours first) Add topping to completely cover all of the fruit. Place filled pie shell onto a large baking pan to catch any drips should the filling bubble over. Bake for 20 minutes.

7. Remove pie, add foil all around the edge of the piecrust to prevent overbaking or burning. Turn oven down to 350 degrees and bake an additional 35-40 minutes.

8. Remove from oven and cool on a rack.

9. To serve, cold, warm or add some ice cream. Enjoy!

Story, recipe and photos by Lindsey Chester.

