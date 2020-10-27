Finding Your 2020 Election Day Polling Place

Cary, NC — For local voters waiting to cast their 2020 ballots on Election Day, here’s a quick guide to finding your assigned November 3rd polling place, knowing when to be there and making sure you’re registered.

First, Make Sure You’re Registered

Those voting on Election Day must have registered by October 9. To make sure you’re good to go, visit the state’s Voter Search site and enter in your first name, last name and check the box that says registered.

If your status says “Active” and your county and address are correct, you are all set for the big day. On the other hand, if you search and find the registration is not active or needs updating, you can register and vote same day through early voting now through October 31, 2020.

Online Polling Place Search

The North Carolina State Board of Elections and Vote.org each have a reliable and fast tool to find a person’s Election Day polling place. With each tool, all that’s needed is the residential address that matches your voter registration.

The Vote.org Polling Place Locator provides a bit more detailed information. It will tell you the name and address of your voting site along with how far away it is from your home. It also gives detailed instructions and shows all candidates that will be on your ballot.

The NC Board’s locator tool also gives you the name and address of your site in addition to a sample ballot.

All NC Sites Open Same Hours

As for the timing, it’s the same for all Election Day voting sites across the state, 6:30 AM – 7:30 PM.

For more information on Election Day voting, visit the NC State Board of Elections website.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.