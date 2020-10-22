Cary’s 2020 Zombiepalooza Starts Tomorrow

Cary, NC — The 5th annual Zombiepalooza screening party starts tomorrow featuring locally produced, zombie-themed short films.

Zombiepalooza is hosted each year by the Town of Cary and The Cary Theater, usually in the form of an outdoor street party. Well, 2020 had other plans, so this year’s event will be continuing on virtually.

Opening night is tomorrow, Ocotber 23, 2020 with an initial screening time set for 7 PM. The films of Zombiepalooza 2020 will be open for online access through November 13 for free.

See Locally Produced Zombie Short Films

There were a total of 14 zombie films that made the cut last year. This year, film submissions had to be sent in by October 14 and meet one particularly unique criteria — they must include a roll of toilet paper visible in the finished film, so keep an eye out for those!

View Zombiepalooza directly on The Cary Theater website.

Enter the Costume Contest

Since this year’s Zombiepalooza films will screen virtually, the annual Halloween costume competition will still take place over social media. It is an all ages costume contest with sponsored prizes.

Simply share a selfie of yourself or your little ones on the Cary Theater’s Facebook or Instagram between October 21 and 31, using the hashtag: #CaryZombies. All costumes are welcome. The top 3 with the most likes win fun prizes.

Check out details about the Halloween Costume Contest by visiting the costume contest webpage.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of The Cary Theater.

