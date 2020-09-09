Cary COVID Report – September 9 – New Cases Fall in Wake County

Cary, NC – New COVID-19 infections in Wake County fell by about 26% last week, down from 1110 to 826.

Wake County – New Cases Fall

While it’s not quite time to throw away all those disposable masks you bought, the decline in new cases in Wake County could be significant and follows a larger trend in the U.S.

Source: Wake County NC COVID Dashboard. Visualization by CaryCitizen.

Cary’s Low Infection Rate

Here’s a new chart, and it comes from the Town of Cary. It shows infection rates per 1000 people by municipality in Wake County. Cary ranks near the bottom in cases per thousand.

Source: Town of Cary EOC Update 73.

Around the State

New coronavirus infections in North Carolina continued a gradual decline in the last week. On Tuesday, September 8, new cases fell under 1,000 for the first time August 17.

A deeper dive into the data shows that the death rate has fallen considerably in the state, from 28 per 100k over the course of the pandemic to 1.6 per 100k in the last seven days.

Source: The New York Times. Highlights by CaryCitizen.

Across The U.S. – Infections Continue to Fall from July High

New COVID infections continued to fall in the U.S., breaking below 30,000 new cases per day this week, down from the high of 75,682 on July 16.

Source: The New York Times

Around the World

In the last week, new cases globally topped 1.9 million, with new hotspots in the Caribbean, Israel and Spain. India and Brazil continue to see surging cases.

Source: World Health Organization.

Story from staff reports. Photo by Hal Goodtree.

All the Cary news every day since 2009. Subscribe by email.