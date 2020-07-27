Sneak Peek: West Cary Wegmans

Cary, NC — By now you’ve surely heard that Wegmans is not only bringing one store, but two to Cary. The first, located at 3710 Davis Drive in West Cary, will open to the public on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 9 AM.

CaryCitizen was invited inside for a sneak peek through the aisles, so here’s a look at Cary’s newest grocery store.

Customers at the new store can complete all their grocery shopping online for curbside pickup or home delivery. Caryites will also be able to order Wegmans’ chef-prepared foods through the Wegmans Meals 2Go app.

Due to the pandemic, the store redesigned its usual self-service buffet bars to now be served up by employees. A new addition to the West Cary Wegmans will be a Poke Bowl station in addition to the Wegmans classics of a Market Cafe, Burger Bar, Cheese Shop and prepared food zones for pizza, sushi, subs and other prepackaged options.

With two days until opening day, several Wegmans employees were stocking the more fresh and perishable items into the refrigerated and produce sections. This store has just over 460 staff members.

Wegmans will offer hundreds of different fruits and vegetables on any given day, including many organic choices. When in season, Wegmans offers locally-grown produce picked daily and delivered directly to the store.

A dry-aging case is an added feature to the Wegmans meat department which will have everything from Angus beef and sausage to lamb and bacon.

Wegmans will have 12 self-checkout stations as well as 29 full-service registers.

The 103,000-square-foot store is just about ready to open, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. With this in mind, expect to see enhanced sanitation practices, hand sanitizer stations and Plexiglas shields at registers. Visual indicators for social distancing are also set up throughout the store.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

