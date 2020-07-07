Chamber Planning Conference Set for August

The Chamber will be supplying a mask for each participant and disinfectant will be readily available throughout the event for everyone’s safety. An online statement from the Chamber on the event reads:

“It is more important than ever that the business community stands united in making our needs apparent to our legislators at every level, so we hope that you will join us for an evening of great relationship building and opportunity for discussion.”

To get registered for the Cary Chamber’s 2020 Planning Conference, see the Chamber website.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Chamber by Hal Goodtree, Umstead Hotel & Spa photo courtesy of UH&S website.

