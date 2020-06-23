Cary High Senior Awarded 2020 Friends of the Page-Walker Scholarship

Cary, NC — The Friends of the Page-Walker Hotel is pleased to announce that Nina Kudlak, a high school senior from Cary High School, is the recipient of its 2020 $1,000 Friends of the Page-Walker Scholarship.

Kudlak lives in Cary and is the daughter of Alison and Drew Kudlak.

Katherine R. O’Riordan, counselor at Cary High School, writes that in college Kudlak “…will be the student on campus who is involved in helping others, seeking ways to overcome challenges, and supporting her peers in their endeavors.” Her impressive list of activities exemplifies the fact that she is a strong and motivated leader. O’Riordan, in her recommendation letter, goes on to say that Kudlak “…enjoys being part of the decisions that impact the functioning of our school and students’ overall high school experience.”

Also contributing to her selection was the submission of her insightful essay addressing the topic, “The Impact of Growth on the Culture of the Cary Community.” Kudlak traces the growth of Cary from its incorporation in 1871 to present day and how that continuous thread of growth is present in both Cary’s culture and population.

In the fall, Kudlak will attend North Carolina State University and plans to major in Political Science.

The Friends of the Page-Walker established its scholarship in 2012 to advance its mission of enriching the community by serving as guardians for the Page-Walker Arts & History Center, by advocating preservation of Cary historic sites, by archiving history and facilitating history education, and by promoting the cultural arts.

The scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating high school senior who is a Cary resident and who has been accepted into and plans to attend a college or university. The award includes a permanent plaque with the recipient’s name to be displayed at the Page-Walker Arts & History Center.

For information about the Friends of the Page-Walker membership, visit the Friends of the Page-Walker website or email info@friendsofpagewalker.org.

Story and photos courtesy of the Friends of the Page-Walker.

