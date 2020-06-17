Cary COVID Weekly Report – June 17

Cary, NC – Here’s your weekly COVID-19 Report. If you want to explore the data for yourself, visit Wake County COVID 19 or NC Dept of Health & Human Services.

Wake County: Infection Rate Continues to Rise

New cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Wake County continued to rise from 533 to 793.

Cases By Age

Cumulative cases by age group in Wake County NC.

Note: we’ve heard anecdotally that “all the cases are in the nursing homes.” Not true. The majority of cases in Wake County have been in the 25-54 age group. Source: covid19.wakegov.com.

Another Data Source for Cary Citizens

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Johns Hopkins has taken the lead in collecting data and presenting it to the public and professionals.

The graph below shows new cases of COVID-19 infections in North Carolina. Source: coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/new-cases-50-states/north-carolina

As a comparison, the second graph shows Maryland, a state with a falling infection rate.

Explore more data from Johns Hopkins at coronavirus.jhu.edu.

Story from staff reports. Data from Wake County, North Carolina Department of Health and Johns Hopkins.