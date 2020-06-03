Cary COVID Weekly Report: June 3, 2020

Cary, NC – We received a lot of positive feedback on our COVID Report last week. Some readers recommended we do it weekly, which we took to mean they didn’t want to see it in their inbox everyday.

If you want to explore the data for yourself, visit Wake County COVID 19 or NC Dept of Health & Human Services.

Wake County: Infection Rate Rises

Weekly new cases on Coronavirus in Wake County rose from 236 to 299 last week.

The week ending on Sunday, May 31, 2020 was the highest weekly total of the pandemic so far in Wake Co.

Wake County Begins Drive Through COVID Testing

Wake County has begun to roll out drive through testing for Coronavirus. The site for drive through testing is at Wake County Commons Building parking lot, 4011 Carya Drive, Raleigh.

Additional sites are set to open soon in Wendell and Fuquay-Varina.

The test is free but you need to sign-up. More info: https://covid19.wakegov.com/testing/

Across the State

In North Carolina, the trend of COVID infections still seems to be rising, but a flattening curve may be on the horizon.

Here’s a look at another chart from NCDHHS – Infection rate per 10,000 by county. As of June 2, 2020, the infection rate in Wake County was 17 per 10,000.

Explore for Yourself

If you’d like to explore the data for yourself, NC Dept of Health & Human Services and Wake County also gives insight into infection rates by age, gender, ethnicity. The NCDHHS site also allows users to search by zip code.

We’ll be back next week.

Hal Goodtree and Ashley Kairis contributed to this story. Data from Wake County COVID 19 and NC Dept of Health & Human Services.