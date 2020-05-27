Wake County Daily COVID Report: May 27, 2020

Cary, NC —When is it safe to go out? That’s a question we’ve been asking ourselves here at CaryCitizen.

If you work in an office like we do, it’s hard to know when it’s okay to resume working together. Where can we go to find objective information to help us make a sound decision?

Turns out, the answer is right here. The stats we need to know are at covid19.wakegov.com.

Wake County Infection Rate

We wanted to know the daily rate of new infections in Wake County. We think this is a key stat for all of us in Cary because it tells us whether the COVID pandemic is getting better or still getting worse in our immediate vicinity.

While the infection rate in Wake County continues to climb, we won’t reopen our office. But when it starts to fall, we’ll know we can start to feel more hopeful about resuming something approaching a more normal routine.

There are lots of good charts and info at covid19.wakegov.com. We scraped the data to create the two charts we really wanted:

Daily New COVID Infections in Wake County, NC

Weekly New COVID Infections in Wake County, NC

Between these two charts, we hope that you can extrapolate the trend and decide for yourself when you feel it’s safe to go back to a more regular routine.

We’ll update the charts everyday and share some other stats we feel are important to our readers in Cary, NC.

Story by Hal Goodtree. Featured image from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Data from covid19.wakegov.com. Charts by CaryCitizen. All the Cary news every day since 2009. Subscribe by email.

5/28: This story has been updated to change the charts to vertical format.