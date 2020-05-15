Refreshing Tomato and Cucumber Salad

Story originally published on FoodCary.

Cary, NC — We grow a lot of herbs every spring and summer in raised planters on our deck, and we’re always looking for ways to use them.

In early spring we have a bounty of dill. Adding a handful of chopped dill to a salad of tomatoes and cucumbers is a refreshing way to start a meal on a hot spring or summer day.

This salad recipe can be put together in a snap and is a great pairing with beef dishes, meats cooked on the barbeque, or for a summer picnic with hotdogs and burgers.

You don’t want a lot of fancy ingredients when you are making a summer dinner. Simple sides with the freshest vegetables so that you can taste the season are ideal.

A Simple Handful of Ingredients

4-5 vine-ripened tomatoes

1 English cucumber

2-3 scallions

a few sprigs of fresh dill- chopped

1-2 tablespoons Olive oil

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

Salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste

Just Takes 5 Steps

Slice all the tomatoes into 6-8 slices and place in a salad bowl. Peel the cucumber and slice lengthwise into quarters. Then slice into 1/4″ wide slices, add to bowl. Chop the scallions leaving off the tougher leaves, add to bowl. Toss in olive oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Mix then add dill to the top and toss again. Chill before serving so that flavors have a chance to blend.

This recipe serves 4 and if you don’t like scallions, you can swap out for a half of an onion diced. Regular cucumbers can be used and any type of tomato that you prefer.

Recipe and photos by Lindsey Chester.

