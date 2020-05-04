Scholarship Open for Graduating High Schoolers

Cary, NC — Applications are now being accepted for the 2020 Friends of the Page-Walker Scholarship, a one-time grant awarded to a high school senior residing in Cary.

The scholarship was established in 2012 to advance the organization’s mission of enriching the community by serving as guardians for the Page-Walker Arts & History Center. The Friends of the Page-Walker advocate for the preservation of Cary historic sites by archiving history, facilitating history education, and by promoting the cultural arts.

Eligibility

To apply for the 2020 Friends of the Page-Walker Scholarship, applicants must be:

A graduating high school senior

A resident of Cary

Accepted into and planning to attend a college or university

Someone who demonstrates community involvement through active volunteer service

The $1,000 award may be used for any educational-related expenses. In addition, the recipient’s name will be displayed on a permanent plaque at the Page-Walker Arts & History Center.

How to Apply

Applications must be completed by May 26, 2020 on the scholarship website. The application process requires an essay 600-1,000 words in length and following the prompt theme of, “The Impact of Growth on the Culture of the Cary Community.”

All candidates must also acquire a letter of recommendation from a faculty member or counselor of their high school. The name of the applicant cannot be listed in the recommendation letter or the essay

The scholarship winner will be notified by June 10, 2020. Parents and students can contact info@friendsofpagewalker.org with questions about the scholarship.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of the Friends of the Page-Walker Hotel website.