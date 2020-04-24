Cary Virtual Town Hall Next Thursday

Cary, NC – Town of Cary has announced a virtual Town Hall on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

Virtual Cary Town Hall

From Town of Cary:

The Town of Cary invites its citizens to connect with Town Council in its first ever Virtual Town Hall this Thursday, April 30, at 6:30 p.m.

This live event will serve as an update to citizens on ongoing efforts and operations surrounding COVID-19.

Town Council will also be answering questions posed by citizens.

Submit Your Question

Questions can be submitted for consideration until 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, and may be edited for length or clarity. All questions and answers are public record, and will be posted to the Town of Cary website following the event.

Watch Live

Story from staff reports. Photo by Hal Goodtree.

