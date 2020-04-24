Cary Virtual Town Hall Next Thursday

https://secureservercdn.net/198.71.233.254/jn7.0cb.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/cary-town-hall-1993.jpg?time=1587749162 1001 1500 Staff https://secureservercdn.net/198.71.233.254/jn7.0cb.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/cc-news-logo-450.png Staff2020-04-24 13:05:542020-04-24 13:26:00Cary Virtual Town Hall Next Thursday
Story from staff reports. Photo by Hal Goodtree.
Cary, NC – Town of Cary has announced a virtual Town Hall on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 6:30 PM.
Virtual Cary Town Hall
From Town of Cary:
The Town of Cary invites its citizens to connect with Town Council in its first ever Virtual Town Hall this Thursday, April 30, at 6:30 p.m.
This live event will serve as an update to citizens on ongoing efforts and operations surrounding COVID-19.
Town Council will also be answering questions posed by citizens.
Submit Your Question
- Email virtualtownhall@townofcary.org
- Submit a question via the 311 Portal. For 311 submissions, be sure to choose “Virtual Town Hall – 4/30/20” in the drop down. Anonymous questions will not be accepted.
- Comment on specific Facebook posts and Tweets.
Questions can be submitted for consideration until 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, and may be edited for length or clarity. All questions and answers are public record, and will be posted to the Town of Cary website following the event.
Watch Live
- Town of Cary webpage
- YouTube
- Cary TV (Spectrum Channel 11, AT&T U-verse Channel 99, Google Channel 142)
