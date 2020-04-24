Cary Virtual Town Hall Next Thursday

Cary, NC – Town of Cary has announced a virtual Town Hall on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

From Town of Cary:

The Town of Cary invites its citizens to connect with Town Council in its first ever Virtual Town Hall this Thursday, April 30, at 6:30 p.m.

This live event will serve as an update to citizens on ongoing efforts and operations surrounding COVID-19.

Town Council will also be answering questions posed by citizens.