Virtual Easter Services in Cary

Cary, NC — Easter is celebrated as a holy day amongst Christians and for others, its a cultural holiday where kids participate in Easter egg hunts. This year, the celebrations will look a bit different.

With the state-wide stay at home order and gatherings of any sizes prohibited, this is a roundup of virtual gatherings and at-home Easter activities you can find from local places of worship.

Bridgepointe Church in Apex

  • 9:30 AM online service for preschoolers
  • 10 AM online service for youth and adults
  • 11 AM online service for elementary kids
  • 11 AM LIVE Easter service can be viewed on the Bridgepoint Church Facebook Page

Cary First Baptist Church

Christ the King Lutheran Church in Cary

Colonial Baptist Church of Cary

Elevation Church of Morrisville

Cary First United Methodist Church

Point Church Cary

Hope Community Church in Apex & Morrisville

  • Good Friday worship service at 7 PM
  • Saturday worship services at 4:15 Pm and 6 PM
  • Easter Sunday services at 9:30 AM, 11:15 AM, 4 PM and 5:30 PM
  • View all services on the church events page

Good Hope Baptist Church in Cary

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Apex

Praxis Church in Cary

Resurrection Lutheran Church in Cary

  • Online services available on Maundy Thursday at 4:00 pm, Good Friday at 12:00 PM and Easter at 6:00 AM
  • All videos available live and posted after on the church’s online worship page

Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Apex

  • 11 AM Easter Sunday service streamed live on their Facebook page

St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Cary

St Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cary

Did We Miss One?

These are 15 Easter church service opportunities in and around Cary that we were made aware of by our readers on Facebook. If we missed one, please include additional info in the comments.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of local church websites.

