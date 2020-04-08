https://secureservercdn.net/198.71.233.254/jn7.0cb.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Virtual-Easter.jpg?time=1586355603 960 1280 Ashley Kairis https://secureservercdn.net/198.71.233.254/jn7.0cb.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/cc-news-logo-450.png Ashley Kairis2020-04-08 10:13:312020-04-08 10:19:59Virtual Easter Services in Cary
Virtual Easter Services in Cary
Cary, NC — Easter is celebrated as a holy day amongst Christians and for others, its a cultural holiday where kids participate in Easter egg hunts. This year, the celebrations will look a bit different.
With the state-wide stay at home order and gatherings of any sizes prohibited, this is a roundup of virtual gatherings and at-home Easter activities you can find from local places of worship.
Bridgepointe Church in Apex
- 9:30 AM online service for preschoolers
- 10 AM online service for youth and adults
- 11 AM online service for elementary kids
- 11 AM LIVE Easter service can be viewed on the Bridgepoint Church Facebook Page
Cary First Baptist Church
- Online Easter Sunday Service at 10:30 AM
Christ the King Lutheran Church in Cary
- Browse 9 different Holy Week online services on their website
Colonial Baptist Church of Cary
- 10 AM live stream service on Easter Sunday
- 11 AM airing of a previously recorded Good Friday service on April 10
Elevation Church of Morrisville
- Hosting a virtual Morrisville watch party Sunday at 9:30 AM and 11:30 AM
- To be part of the experience, join the Elevation Morrisville Facebook Group
- For more video options, see Elevation Church on YouTube
Cary First United Methodist Church
- Streaming Holy Thursday service at 7 PM
- Streaming Good Friday service at 7 PM
- Streaming Easter Sunday service at 10 AM
- See the full Holy Week schedule
Point Church Cary
- 10 AM Easter Sunday service on Facebook Watch
Hope Community Church in Apex & Morrisville
- Good Friday worship service at 7 PM
- Saturday worship services at 4:15 Pm and 6 PM
- Easter Sunday services at 9:30 AM, 11:15 AM, 4 PM and 5:30 PM
- View all services on the church events page
Good Hope Baptist Church in Cary
- 10:30 AM Easter service on the church website
- The songs and scripture are also available on the site
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Apex
- 11 AM Live Sunday service available on the church website
Praxis Church in Cary
- 10 AM Easter Sunday service can be accessed on Facebook, YouTube or the church website
- A special Easter Service for kids will also be posted
Resurrection Lutheran Church in Cary
- Online services available on Maundy Thursday at 4:00 pm, Good Friday at 12:00 PM and Easter at 6:00 AM
- All videos available live and posted after on the church’s online worship page
Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Apex
- 11 AM Easter Sunday service streamed live on their Facebook page
St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Cary
- View all live stream services on the church’s Livestream site
St Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cary
- See previous and upcoming videos of prayers, liturgy and services on the church Facebook Video page
Did We Miss One?
These are 15 Easter church service opportunities in and around Cary that we were made aware of by our readers on Facebook. If we missed one, please include additional info in the comments.
Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of local church websites.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!