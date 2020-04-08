Virtual Easter Services in Cary

Cary, NC — Easter is celebrated as a holy day amongst Christians and for others, its a cultural holiday where kids participate in Easter egg hunts. This year, the celebrations will look a bit different.

With the state-wide stay at home order and gatherings of any sizes prohibited, this is a roundup of virtual gatherings and at-home Easter activities you can find from local places of worship.

9:30 AM online service for preschoolers

10 AM online service for youth and adults

11 AM online service for elementary kids

11 AM LIVE Easter service can be viewed on the Bridgepoint Church Facebook Page

Online Easter Sunday Service at 10:30 AM

Browse 9 different Holy Week online services on their website

10 AM live stream service on Easter Sunday

11 AM airing of a previously recorded Good Friday service on April 10

Hosting a virtual Morrisville watch party Sunday at 9:30 AM and 11:30 AM

To be part of the experience, join the Elevation Morrisville Facebook Group

For more video options, see Elevation Church on YouTube

Streaming Holy Thursday service at 7 PM

Streaming Good Friday service at 7 PM

Streaming Easter Sunday service at 10 AM

See the full Holy Week schedule

10 AM Easter Sunday service on Facebook Watch

Good Friday worship service at 7 PM

Saturday worship services at 4:15 Pm and 6 PM

Easter Sunday services at 9:30 AM, 11:15 AM, 4 PM and 5:30 PM

View all services on the church events page

10:30 AM Easter service on the church website

The songs and scripture are also available on the site

11 AM Live Sunday service available on the church website

10 AM Easter Sunday service can be accessed on Facebook, YouTube or the church website

A special Easter Service for kids will also be posted

Online services available on Maundy Thursday at 4:00 pm, Good Friday at 12:00 PM and Easter at 6:00 AM

All videos available live and posted after on the church’s online worship page

11 AM Easter Sunday service streamed live on their Facebook page

View all live stream services on the church’s Livestream site

See previous and upcoming videos of prayers, liturgy and services on the church Facebook Video page

Did We Miss One?

These are 15 Easter church service opportunities in and around Cary that we were made aware of by our readers on Facebook. If we missed one, please include additional info in the comments.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of local church websites.