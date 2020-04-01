How You Can Support CaryCitizen

Cary, NC — As the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the country, CaryCitizen made a decision to stay open and keep publishing. People have asked us how to show their support. Here’s the answer.

Not Asking for Donations

Just like you, we are struggling. But we know that together we will get through this.

We’re not asking for donations. What we could really use is for you to recommend and share our stories with friends, family and business colleagues.

Share One Story a Day

Since 2009, our motto has been “All Cary, All the Time.” In an era when major media in the Triangle has been curtailing their coverage of local communities (or filing for bankruptcy), we’ve worked to tell the story of Cary, NC. But now, we need your help.

Please help us by sharing one CaryCitizen story a day.

If you like our coverage of Cary – news, arts, government, business, food, history and more – please help us now by sharing one story a day during the Coronavirus lock down. It’s one way we can all stay connected as a community.

Thank You, Cary NC

Special thanks to all our community contributors, advertisers and partners. We’re working remotely, but will continue to publish news and information every day that’s all about Cary, all of the time.

Thank you all for your support of CaryCitizen.

Helpful Links

Ashley Kairis, Lindsey Chester and Hal Goodtree contributed to this story.

