Coronavirus Updates in Cary

Cary, NC — By now, we’ve all been inundated with Coronavirus news. Here is some Cary-specific information.



Current Cary Closures (As of March 11, 2020)

“Governments exist to protect public safety, so it’s very important to us to take the precautionary steps we feel are necessary for our community.” said Cary Town Manager Sean Stegall. “Nothing is more important than our citizens’ health and safety, and we are working closely with local, state and federal officials to do what we can to blunt the impacts of this epidemic.”

“This means closing some facilities and canceling programs as needed for the good of our community.”

“Effective March 11, 2020, the Cary Senior Center is closed and all senior programs and classes are canceled until further notice.

and all senior programs and classes are canceled until further notice. GoCary will discontinue service to the Senior Center via route 4 beginning at 6 p.m. March 11 until further notice.

Town advisory boards and commissions through March 22, 2020 are canceled as well; Cary staff and officials will limit their participation in community meetings to focus on the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

through March 22, 2020 are canceled as well; Cary staff and officials will limit their participation in community meetings to focus on the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. People who are at elevated risk of infection (those over 65 or who are already immunocompromised) are urged not to come to other Town of Cary events for their own safety.

The Town is continuing to monitor the recent outbreak. Plans are in place to maintain core services and continuity of operations if the situation impacts our community.

For more information, visit Wake County Division of Public Health since in North Carolina, counties – not municipalities – have the training, expertise, and responsibility for public health services.

The Town of Cary website now features an information page to give updates on government operations during the outbreak. In addition to this page, the latest updates will continue to be posted on the Town’s social media accounts. For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 response across the county, citizens are encouraged to visit the Wake County Division of Public Health website.

Refunds for Cancelled Events

The statement from the Town Manager also includes that full refunds will be issued for any current or future ticketed events canceled due to COVID-19. Citizens are encouraged to call the facility at which the event was scheduled for more information or contact Cary Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources at (919) 469-4061 or Recreation.Support@townofcary.org for assistance.

Town of Cary advises everyone to:

reserve calls to 911 for imminent threats to people or property

always follow best practices for good personal hygiene such as hand-washing

stay home if you’re sick

The Covid-19 virus made its appearance in Wake County recently with the first case confirmed on March 3. An additional 5 presumptive positive patients were in the county on March 9

Links and Resources

If you have specific questions about COVID-19 and your risk, you can email covid19.questions@wakegov.com or call (919) 856-7044.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Featured image courtesy of the CDC.