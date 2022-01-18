Spring Youth Baseball & Softball Registration Opens January 24

Cary, NC — Registration opens up next week for the spring youth sports of baseball and softball in Cary.

2022 Registration Information

Registration will take place through the myCary platform online and players will be separated by both age group and zone. The fees are $60 for Cary residents and $85 for non-residents. Baseball age groups will be determined as of April 30, 2022 and softball age groups will be determined as of January 1, 2022. The registration timeline is:

January 24 – February 6 for Cary residents only

February 7 – February 13 for non-residents and residents

Registration will continue through Feb 13 if spaces are available, though some leagues may fill before then.

Season & Schedule Info

The season will be from mid/late March through mid-June. In March/April teams will practice approximately two times each week (one weeknight and one weekend). When games begin in late April, teams will primarily play one to two games per week and practice once per week. Teams will practice and play games at various times and on various days of the week.

Practice Schedules (posted in March) | Game Schedules (posted in April)

How to Register

You will need to set up a myCary account to register if you do not already have one. To set up your account, click “Join myCary” and enter your email address and add your family members. You may then search leagues by topic (baseball or softball).

Baseball Leagues: Ages 5-17

Age determined as of April 30, 2022.

Spring 5-6 T-Ball: Age 5-6

Spring 7-8 Baseball: Age 7-8 (coach pitch)

Spring 9-10 Baseball: Age 9-10 (player pitch)

Spring 11-12 Baseball: Age 11-12 (player pitch)

Spring 13-14 Baseball: Age 13-14 (player pitch)

Spring 15-17 Baseball: Age 15-17 (player pitch)

Note: Participants in baseball leagues for age 5-12 will register by *zone (Central, South, West)

Girls’ Softball Leagues: Ages 9-18

Age is determined as of January 1, 2022.

Spring 9-10 Girls Softball: Age 9-10 (player pitch)

Spring 11-12 Girls Softball: Age 11-12 (player pitch)

Spring 13-14 Girls Softball: Age 13-14 (player pitch)

Spring 15-18 Girls Softball: Age 15-18 (player pitch)

Note: Participants in softball leagues for age 9-12 will register by *zone (Central, South, West)

Determining Your Zone Location

Take a look at the Zone Map if needing to register your child by zone. These zones include, but are not limited to, the following fields:

Central Zone fields include Annie Jones Park, Lions Park, Bond Park and Lexie Lane Park.

South Zone fields include Ritter Park and Middle Creek Park.

West Zone fields include Davis Drive Middle School, Green Hope High School and Mills Park Middle School.

Bond Park will be the primary west zone location for 11-12 baseball.

Get Involved as a Volunteer Coach

The Town of Cary relies on volunteer coaches for the organized youth sports leagues. Coaches must be available for weekly practice and games. Each coach is required to be certified by the National Youth Sports Coaches Association and to submit and pass a background check. Coaches must teach sportsmanship as well as specific sport skills.

Anyone interested in coaching a youth sport should email the Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources sports staff at sports@townofcary.org.

Got More Questions?

Email sports@townofcary.org with any further questions related to the 2021 youth softball and baseball seasons.

Also, COVID-19 precautions for this season have not yet been shared by the Town of Cary, but should be available here soon.

Story from staff reports. Information from the Town of Cary.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.