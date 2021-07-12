Tokyo-Bound USA Baseball Team Plays Next Week in Durham

Cary, NC — Want to see a world-class baseball game? Next Monday, July 19 is your chance.

Team USA is coming to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. That’s right, the team that will compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will play in the Bull City just days before the games begin in Japan and, if you can make the drive to the park on Monday, you can witness their incredible athleticism and talent.

The game will put the USA Baseball Professional National Team up against the Collegiate National Team.

The senior team features two current Bulls in Joe Ryan and Shane Baz, and is managed by former Los Angeles Angels skipper Mike Scioscia.

Additionally, former UNC Tar Heels Tim Federowicz and Ryder Ryan will don the Red, White, and Blue, along with former MLB All-Stars Todd Frazier and Scott Kazmir. The team blends a combination of up-and-comers and veterans, as three Top-100 MLB prospects will compete for Team USA as well.

The Collegiate National Team also features Sam Highfill and Chris Villaman, a pair of pitchers from NC State.

First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM on Monday, July 19 at the DBAP and tickets are available online now.