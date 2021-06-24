Anthony Tutwiler Awarded Friends of the Page-Walker 2021 Scholarship  

Cary, NC – The Friends of the Page-Walker Hotel is pleased to announce that Anthony Tutwiler, a high school senior from Green Hope High School, is the recipient of its 2021 $1,000 Friends of the Page-Walker Scholarship. Anthony lives in Cary and is the son of Suzanne and Anthony Tutwiler.

Tina D. Robinette, a member of the Science Department at Green Hope High School, writes that Anthony is “a bright honors student with a very promising future. His perseverance when challenged in the classroom is worthy of great respect and his level of honesty and integrity is quite commendable.”

His impressive list of activities exemplifies the fact that he is a strong and motivated leader. Ms. Robinette, in her recommendation letter, went on to say “it is with great honor and respect that I recommend Mr. Anthony Tutwiler for your educational scholarship.”

Also contributing to his selection was the submission of his insightful essay in addressing, “The Impact of Growth on the Culture of the Cary Community.” Anthony was born in Cary and has experienced its growth firsthand. He applauds the fact that the growth in Cary has created “an ethnically diverse community” that the Town embraces with opportunities and programs to promote and educate the community about each culture.

In the fall, Anthony will attend the University of North Carolina-Charlotte and plans to major in Criminal Justice & Psychology.

More on the Scholarship

The Friends of the Page-Walker established its Scholarship in 2012 to advance its mission of enriching the community by serving as guardians for the Page-Walker Arts & History Center, by advocating the preservation of Cary historic sites, by archiving history and facilitating history education, and by promoting the cultural arts.

The scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating high school senior who is a Cary resident and who has been accepted into and plans to attend a college or university. The award includes a permanent plaque with the recipient’s name to be displayed at the Page-Walker Arts & History Center.

For information about the Friends of the Page-Walker Hotel membership visit www.friendsofpafewalker.org or contact info@friendsofpagewalker.org.

Story and photos courtesy of Michele Jonczak.

