Weekend Events: Celebrating Juneteenth & Father’s Day

Cary, NC — This weekend marks the celebration of two holidays, Juneteenth and Father’s Day in Cary. Here’s a look through just a few of the events and celebrations you can join in on this weekend.

Friday, June 18, 2021

MexiArepa Grill Food Truck at Bond Brothers

12-9 PM | 202 E. Cedar Street

MexiArepa Grill is a family-owned and operated food truck with a unique fusion of Venezuelan and Tex Mex cuisine. To see the full lineup of food trucks popping in at Bond Brother’s this weekend, check out their food truck calendar.

Live Music at Brueprint Taproom

6-9 PM | Free | 3470 Kildaire Farm Road

The gig of the night at Brueprint this Friday will be performed by Donnie Lane, a “one-man-band” vocalist, guitarist and loop artist. Lane is also a songwriter, based in Raleigh and known for his unique percussive and soulful style inspired by folk, rock, soul and spiritual music. Come by for a pint and a stay to hear the tunes from Donnie Lane.

Saturday, June 19, 2021 — Juneteenth

Juneteenth Celebrate Freedom Event

1-2:30 PM | Sertoma Amphitheatre at Bond Park

Celebrated annually, Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger read federal orders in Galveston, Texas, that all previously enslaved Black people in the state were free.

Today, Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement. It is a day marked with celebrations and special gatherings. Join in on this Cary celebration on Saturday, June 19 from 1 – 2:30 PM for a day of reflection and rejoicing at the Sertoma Amphitheatre in Bond Park, located at 801 High House Road.

4:00 PM OL Reign vs NC Courage NWSL Soccer Match

Soccer at WakeMed: OL Reign at NC Courage

4 PM | Sahlen’s Stadium | WakeMed Soccer Park

In their first home game of the month, the NC Courage host a matchup with the Orlando Reign. For just $12 per ticket, this is a great family, friends or couple’s outing at a very decent price for sports lovers.

Beethoven Symphony No. 4 Koka Booth Amphitheatre| Doors open 6:30 PM | Show starts 8 PM As part of the NC Symphony Summerfest, the North Carolina Symphony conducted by Joseph Young will be performing Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4. Grab tickets through the Booth Amphitheatre website. Sunday, June 20, 2021 — Father’s Day Songs from The Road Band Koka Booth Amphitheatre | Doors open 5 PM | Show starts 6 PM Songs From The Road Band is an award-winning Asheville, North Carolina-based bluegrass band featuring Mark Schimick (mandolin), Charles Humphrey III (bass), Sam Wharton (guitar), James Schlender (fiddle), and Gabe Epstein (banjo). Their most recent single “Outside Of Omaha” went to number one on the Bluegrass Today Grassicana chart. They have 6 studio albums available at all musical outlets. Grab tickets through the Booth Amphitheatre website.

Around the Triangle

Art n’ Soul Market Pops Up in Durham

Saturday | 12-4 PM | Mystic Farm and Distillery

Art n’ Soul is an artisan and food pop-up market that takes place in several locations around the Triangle.

This Saturday at the market, shoppers can enjoy a live music performance from the local favorite powerhouse, Mysti Mahem as well as some tasty bites from the Crispy Gyoza food truck. For more information on the Art n’ Soul Market, check out their Facebook page.

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

