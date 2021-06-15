Buying Bitcoin in Cary

Cary, NC — The cryptocurrency Bitcoin just got a little more tangible as it is now available for purchase with cash at nine Coinstar machine locations in Cary and Apex, and 215 total locations throughout North Carolina.

This new wave of cryptocurrency accessibility comes from a partnership between Coinme, a worldwide leader in cryptocurrency financial services and Coinstar, the global leader in self-service coin counting. These companies have so far launched 215 bitcoin-enabled kiosks in select North Carolina grocery stores. In Cary, those grocery stores are the various Harris Teeter stores.

According to a representative of Coinme, the decision to expand this offering came as a method for Americans to purchase Bitcoin in a “simple and safe transaction at a place people visit often – their local grocery store.”

Locations in & Near Cary

Harris Teeter – 885 Walnut Street

Harris Teeter – 1273 NW Maynard Road

Harris Teeter – 2080 Kildaire Farm Road

Harris Teeter – 270 Grande Heights Drive

Harris Teeter – 1151 Tryon Village

Harris Teeter – High House & Davis Drive

Harris Teeter – 3430 Ten Ten Road

Harris Teeter – 940 US Highway 64 W (Apex)

Harris Teeter – Haddon Hall Commons (Apex)

How to Buy Bitcoin at the Kiosk

Create a Coinme account Find a Coinstar kiosk near you Insert cash into kiosk (coins not accepted for bitcoin transactions) Redeem and receive bitcoin instantly (per day purchase limits may apply)

Only cash is accepted. Coins cannot be used for bitcoin transactions. Learn more at www.coinme.com/coinstar

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of Coinstar.

