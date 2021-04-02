3 Cary Students Win in National Art Competition

Cary, NC — Of 9 winners across the nation, 3 student artists from Cary received national recognition in the 2021 National Aviation Art Contest.

The 3 Cary students are among 5 North Carolina winners, meaning more than half of this year’s national winners are from the Tar Heel State.

The theme of the 2021 competition was “A Friendlier World with Air Sports.” In North Carolina alone, the NCDOT received 764 entries from 137 schools and 124 hometowns. A total of 8,362 students have participated in the N.C. Aviation Art Contest since 2016. Artwork from all N.C. finalists can be found on the NCDOT Flickr page.

After placing in the top three (across the three age categories) of the N.C. Department of Transportation’s State Art Contest earlier this year, winning students’ paintings were sent on to the national competition hosted by the National Association of State Aviation Officials in Washington, D.C. Their art will now be sent to Switzerland to compete in the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale’s International Art Competition.

The winning students from Cary are:

Anish Upadhyaya of Cary, Alston Ridge Middle (1st Place, Intermediate Category)

Amy Lee of Cary, Panther Creek High (2nd Place, Senior Category)

Isabel Chang of Cary, Cary Academy (3rd Place, Senior Category)

Other NC Winners Are:

Kyndall Anthony of Kannapolis, Forest Park Elementary (3rd Place, Junior Category)

Ava Lanzy of Indian Trail, Wesley Chapel Elementary (3rd Place, Intermediate Category)

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of NCDOT.

