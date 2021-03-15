Kiddie Academy of West Cary Donates $500 to Read and Feed

Cary, NC — Kiddie Academy of West Cary, a local educational child care center, has donated $500 to Read and Feed of Cary.

Read and Feed is an organization that works to strengthen literacy skills among under-served elementary school children and provide meals in a nurturing neighborhood environment. Read and Feed serves approximately 630 local children each year.

Donating to Help Feed & Improve Literacy in Cary

Kiddie Academy of West Cary was randomly chosen by the corporate team at Kiddie Academy, an educational child care franchise based in Maryland, to receive a $500 donation to the charity of their choice as part of its Random Acts of Kindness campaign, which occurred last month in celebration of National Random Acts of Kindness Day.

The campaign encouraged children at Kiddie Academy locations across the nation to participate in good deeds and do something to positively impact their local communities.

Thank You Notes for Nurses

In honor of the holiday, the pre-K classroom at Kiddie Academy in West Cary made “thank you” cards for nurses, doctors and teachers, adding to the Academy total of 155 acts of kindness.

For each kind act, students at Kiddie Academy of West Cary added a “kindness link” to a kindness chain, which included a description of their kind act. All the kindness strips together created a long chain-link that decorated the entrance of the Kiddie Academy of West Cary, encouraging children to get excited about kindness.

The “Kindness Link” Chain

Upon learning that her Academy won the contest, Assistant Director Smita Bedi of Kiddie Academy of West Cary said,

“We are so excited to be able to support Read and Feed. For us, kindness is about ‘seeing with your heart.’ We must nurture kindness in children from a very young age. Acknowledging and appreciating children while they are doing these kind acts helps them think about their behavior and builds good values.”

The Academy enjoyed running this campaign, loving the response and participation they received from all their families and teachers as they encouraged and discussed kindness with the children.

The children are encouraged to practice kindness through Kiddie Academy’s Character Essentials curriculum. Kiddie Academy of West Cary, alongside more than 270 Kiddie Academy locations across the nation, will continue to encourage students to perform acts of kindness for family, friends, and their communities every day.

Story and photos courtesy of Kiddie Academy of West Cary.

