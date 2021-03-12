March at the Farmers Market
Cary, NC — The Cary Downtown Farmers Market will be heading into its traditional market season in April, making this the last month of its limited winter season.
Throughout March, the Market is open Saturdays from 9 AM-noon on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House at 135 W. Chatham Street.
“As we wind down Winter Market, we are excited to look ahead to our Traditional Season. Starting in April, we are looking forward to a spectacular line up of current and new Vendors along with a few safe, sanitized, and socially distant activities sprinkled in,” said an announcement from the market.
This Month at the Market
Lucky for vendors and shoppers, the weather is looking much better as the market operates in its last month of the limited winter market season.
Keep in mind not all vendors are guaranteed to be there on any given Saturday and products can run out the later it gets in the day.
Unique Finds & Fresh Produce
Thanks to the manager of the market, Leah Smith, here’s a sampling of the in-season goods you may see throughout the rest of March 2021.
On the food side of things, you may find:
- Local meats
- Eggs
- Dairy
- Greens
- Root vegetables
- Sweet potatoes
- Decadent chocolate and nut assortments
- Customized sugar cookies
- Fresh brewed coffee along with croissants and breads
- Goat cheese favorites such as cheese lousie, feta, and seasonal roasted red pepper
On the home items front, you may find:
- Handcrafted goat milk soaps and lotions.
- Fresh cut flowers
- Honey
- Custom tea blends
- Unique jewelry with a one-of-a kind, handmade vibe
Story by Ashley Kairis.
