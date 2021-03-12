March at the Farmers Market

Cary, NC — The Cary Downtown Farmers Market will be heading into its traditional market season in April, making this the last month of its limited winter season.

Throughout March, the Market is open Saturdays from 9 AM-noon on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House at 135 W. Chatham Street.

“As we wind down Winter Market, we are excited to look ahead to our Traditional Season. Starting in April, we are looking forward to a spectacular line up of current and new Vendors along with a few safe, sanitized, and socially distant activities sprinkled in,” said an announcement from the market.

This Month at the Market

Lucky for vendors and shoppers, the weather is looking much better as the market operates in its last month of the limited winter market season.

Keep in mind not all vendors are guaranteed to be there on any given Saturday and products can run out the later it gets in the day.

Unique Finds & Fresh Produce

Thanks to the manager of the market, Leah Smith, here’s a sampling of the in-season goods you may see throughout the rest of March 2021.

On the food side of things, you may find:

Local meats

Eggs

Dairy

Greens

Root vegetables

Sweet potatoes

Decadent chocolate and nut assortments

Customized sugar cookies

Fresh brewed coffee along with croissants and breads

Goat cheese favorites such as cheese lousie, feta, and seasonal roasted red pepper

On the home items front, you may find:

Handcrafted goat milk soaps and lotions.

Fresh cut flowers

Honey

Custom tea blends

Unique jewelry with a one-of-a kind, handmade vibe

Story by Ashley Kairis.

