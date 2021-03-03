Make an Entry in Cary’s 150th Scrapbook

Cary, NC — As Cary celebrates its 150th birthday, the Town of Cary has created an online hub of celebrations at Cary150.org. A new edition to the site is the virtual Community Scrapbook.

“Every individual memory is a part of our town’s larger narrative, and we want to memorialize and celebrate your part in our collective history,” a statement from the Town says.

View the Community Scrapbook

Take a look through the entries already made by community members on the Community Scrapbook page of Cary’s sesquicentennial website. You’ll find stories of everyday people, board members, volunteers and those who were born in Cary or who discovered Cary.

Share Your Story

To submit a memory for the virtual scrapbook, hit the “Share Your Story” tab on the website. You’ll fill out a form and attach any pictures.

Once approved, the Town will display all of the memories in this virtual scrapbook.

Here’s a few questions that may help you get your entry started:

When did your family come to Cary?

How long has your family been here?

Where did they come from?

How did they come to Cary?

What were the reasons that you choose to come to Cary?

Do you have an interesting anecdote or story about your family and Cary?

Why have you and your family stayed here?

Do you have a favorite Cary memory?

What would you like people in the future to know about your story?

Would you like to share anything special that was important to your parent or family about being here?

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Town of Cary.

