Take the Driving Tour of Black History in Cary

To get a better idea of what the tour is like, here’s an excerpt from the Town of Cary:

“It is unknown when the first African Americans arrived in Cary, but by the mid-1700s, enslaved persons worked on the farms and plantations of Cary’s white settlers, including Nathaniel Jones of White Plains.

Before the Civil War, Cary had residents who were free people of color, but they were few. After the Civil War, African Americans acquired significant amounts of land in the Cary area, which they used primarily for farming and later for residential and business development.

Over nearly 300 years, and through the struggles of enslavement and Jim Crow, African Americans contributed their labor, knowledge, and culture to help build the Cary we know today. On this tour, you can learn about some of the people, places, and stories of Cary’s African American community.

In 2000, twenty-nine Heritage Families were honored by the Friends of Page-Walker for having family members who had been living in Cary for 100 years or more. Twelve of those Heritage Families were African American.

The Boyd, Evans and Ferrell families were three of those Heritage Families and they have streets named for them. Keep in mind that 150 years ago, many of the tour stops were on the outskirts of Cary; today, Cary has grown to nearly 60 square miles.

How to Take the Tour