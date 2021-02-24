Reopening Parks & Rec in Cary

Cary, NC — On Friday, February 19, the Town of Cary released a framework for reintroducing spring and summer programming to its Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department.

In his weekly report, Town Manager Sean Stegall said the announcement came after much careful consideration.

“For some, additional programming may be an indication of things returning to “normal,” however, it is important that we and our citizens remain vigilant,” said Stegall.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the reopening plan put together by Department Director Doug McRainey.

Currently Open/Available

Sports Venues

Sports Venue operations are currently open and will continue operations including:

Cary Tennis Park

USA Baseball National Training Complex

WakeMed Soccer Park

Virtual Programming

Virtual Programs will continue to be offered in a wide variety of subjects, including:

Special events, fitness & wellness, Senior, performing arts, sports, history & heritage, nature education, visual arts, specialized recreation, e-sports, and STEM.

Public Art & Exhibitions

Temporary outdoor art exhibitions will continue through the spring and summer.

Examples:

GLOW pop-up art series downtown

Big Pictures: Museum Without Walls exhibit at Thomas Brooks and Middle Creek School Parks

Augmented Reality Art Displays, 150th “We Are Cary” exhibition

Outdoor Recreation Areas

Greenways, trails and fields

Dog Parks

Reopenings By Category

Sports

Alternative Sports Activities (March – April)

Will include sports equipment set up throughout parks in Cary to create opportunities for drop-in, socially distanced play. (Ex.: disc golf baskets, cornhole sets, and foot golf courses)

This equipment can be used for scheduled, unstaffed programming. (Ex.: disc golf putting leagues, cornhole leagues, and foot golf tournaments.)

Traditional but modified Outdoor Sports Leagues (Spring/Summer)

Will include youth baseball/softball (spring/summer), adult softball (spring/summer) and sand volleyball (summer).

Registration will start in March for baseball/softball which is later than normal.

Camps

Camps will be available this summer with priority given to full-day/weeklong camps. Registration for camps will open in early April and camps will begin in June.

Number of camps and locations will be reduced from previous years as well as modified based on DHHS/CDC guidelines and the physical limitations per location.

Track-Out

Camp will be available in late March/early April with priority given to full-day/weeklong camp. Registration for camp will open in early March. The camp will be modified based on DHHS/CDC guidelines and the physical limitations per location.

Shelter Reservations

Will be available starting this Spring 2021. Shelter reservations will commence in early March and be available for use in April. Citizens should check the web page for shelters available for rental.

In-Person Outdoor Programming

In-Person outdoor programs will commence in early-March. All in-person programs will follow the same safety protocols. The programs will take place in designated program areas.

Program areas will be reservable spaces (i.e. shelters, ball fields, bond lake) or guided tours (i.e. hikes, paddles). Program areas will not require access to an indoor space.

Senior Programming

Outdoor in-person programming to commence in late April/early May. Indoor programming for the senior population continues to be on pause.

Specialized Recreation Programming

Continue with Virtual Programs. Nature and Outdoor Education programs will resume in April. Abilities Tennis will resume in the Fall.

Events

Special events typically held in the spring (e.g. Arbor Day, Earth Day, Memorial Day, Cary Road Race) have been canceled or modified to virtual, with the exception of Spring Daze Arts & Crafts Festival.

Spring Daze will be modified from a large-scale festival into a series of smaller, in-person outdoor arts markets (20-25 vendors each) held over several successive weekends in April and into May.

Smaller, in-person events (e.g. concerts, holiday celebrations) are expected to resume in a limited capacity in June with larger-scale events (e.g. Cary’s 150th“Day to Remember” Celebration, Lazy Daze Arts & Crafts Festival) resuming after July, all based on state guidelines.

Sk8 Cary

The Town’s skatepark will reopen on a modified basis on February 27.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Will reopen in April with small outdoor exercise classes, art classes, and other programming that allows for social distancing. In addition, movies, local music artists and rentals will be scheduled but with limited capacity, pod seating and timed entry.

Larger, national concerts and festivals are expected to return by the fall and winter, all based on state guidelines.

Spraypad at Jack Smith Park

Will have a targeted mid-May opening.

Postponed/Still on Pause

Indoor programs/classes/leagues

Theater

Indoor rentals

Specialty camps

Challenge Course

Month by Month Reopenings

If you’re more of a visual/calendar person, here’s a look at the reopening plan from February to August.

Story from staff reports. Calendar and information courtesy of the Town of Cary.

