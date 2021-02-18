COVID-19 Vaccine Sites In & Around Cary

Cary, NC — As more vials of the coronavirus vaccines become available, we’ve put together a guide to help Cary residents know when they’re eligible and what locations are offering them.

First, here’s some background on the vaccine and its distribution from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Wake County.

Vaccine 101

Vaccines are free for everyone

You cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine

To date, the vaccines are 95% effective in preventing COVID-19

Two doses of the same vaccine are necessary

The second shot will come 3 to 4 weeks after the first

You could have temporary reactions like a sore arm, headache, or feeling tired and achy for a day or two A press release from NCDHHS dated January 25, 2021, said North Carolina is close to exhausting its supply of first doses. Of total doses received in North Carolina, 93% have been administered, making North Carolina the 6th best-ranked state in the U.S. for total doses administered. More data like this can be found on the NC Vaccination Dashboard. Know Your Group Number

North Carolina is currently vaccinating people in Groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents and people 65 and older, regardless of health status or living situation.

For those that do not fall into either of these two groups being vaccinated now, NCDHHS has launched a new online tool that makes checking your group number easy. It’s called Find My Vaccine Group and asks a few survey-style questions to determine if you are in group 3, 4 or 5. From there, you can sign up to be notified when your group is eligible.

Waiting List & Vaccination Sites

Wake County currently has three mass vaccination sites in operation— Wake County Public Health Center, Wake County Commons Building and just recently, PNC Arena. Here’s how they work.

Those currently eligible for the vaccine can join the Wake County waiting list online. As more vaccines become available, one of the medical partners (Wake County Public Health, UNC Health, Duke or Wake Med) will notify those that can soon be vaccinated.

Then, that person will be instructed to sign up for the State of North Carolina’s COVID Vaccine Management System before making their appointment to receive the vaccine. Take a look at more Wake County details.

New Drive-Thru Clinic at PNC

The home of the Carolina Hurricanes and NC State Men’s Basketball has recently become the third mass vaccination site for Wake County. The owners of PNC Arena agreed to turn the 8,000-space parking lot into an appointment-only drive-thru vaccine clinic aimed at “vaccinating those at highest risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.” The site started its vaccinations on February 11, 2021, and will continue operating in future weeks as vaccine allocations allow. Walgreens Walgreens will offer the COVID-19 vaccine in 300 Stores with a total of 31,200 doses in North Carolina starting on Feb 12 as a distributor under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Walgreens has announced its plans to distribute 1 million doses of the Moderna Vaccine. For more information, see the sign-up page. Duke Raleigh Hospital The process for getting vaccinated to Duke Raleigh Hospital is to call (919)620-5167 or visit their website to join the waiting list . Similar to the mass vaccination sites, those on the list will receive a notification and set up a vaccination appointment.

