Yolanda Rabun Brings Smooth Jazz to Cary this Saturday

Cary, NC — The Town of Cary’s Marvelous Music online series continues this Saturday, February 20 at 7:30 PM with a virtually presented performance from Yolanda Rabun followed by a live Q&A.

While in-person performances remain canceled at the Cary Arts Center, this virtual Marvelous Music season is embracing the phrase, “the show must go on,” offering Cary citizens the opportunity to enjoy a lineup of nationally-acclaimed touring musicians safely from home.

The season is separated into a Mainstage Series and a Family Series that is more geared toward fun art experiences for kids.

Here’s a sneak peek at this Saturday’s performance.

Yolanda Rabun

Saturday, February 20 | 7:30 p.m. | Free Online via Facebook | RSVP today

Yolanda Rabun is a fierce performer whose versatility allows her to master all styles of music.

No matter which song Yolanda is singing, her renditions are superb—packed with emotion and sung with a velvety tone from the depths of her soul. Her shows are engaging, full of passion, and include contemporary jazz, blues, folk, pop and even gospel.

As a skilled singer with a natural storytelling instinct, Yolanda Rabun will wow you with her boundless energy, inventiveness and commanding vocal power.

Watch on Facebook Live or YouTube this Saturday at 7:30 PM. Following the initial live viewing, the show will be available for 7 days.

Remaining 2021-22 Season Lineup

The following live, ticketed shows have been rescheduled to the 2021-22 season:

Friday, September 17, 2021: Good Shot Judy

Friday, October 15, 2021: Julie Fowlis

Friday, November 12, 2021: Emile Pandolfi w/ special guest vocalist, Dana Russell

Friday, January 14, 2022: “No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone”

Friday, February 11, 2022: Blue Jupiter

March 2022 (specific date: TBA): Time for Three

April 2022 (specific date: TBA): Ian Sherwood