Get Registered for Cary’s Virtual Daddy-Daughter Dance

Cary, NC — The 2021 Cary Daddy-Daughter Dance is not canceled. Instead, it’s a virtual experience designed to allow the whole family to enjoy celebrating at home.

“We are truly sorry that we can not celebrate in person this year, but hope you have fun celebrating at home,” a Town of Cary release said. Here’s how the virtual experience will work.

At-Home Kits Have All You Need

Instead of a night on the dancefloor of the Cary Senior Center, fathers and daughters will be provided everything necessary to transform their living rooms into a “starlit night” themed event space. Kits are $18 and can be claimed through the Town of Cary’s online registry page.

The kit will include decorations, a craft, event keepsakes, a virtual dance lesson, access to a customized virtual photo booth and a special song playlist. As of Friday, January 22, there are 30 spots remaining and registration for the kits ends Monday, January 25. Contactless pickup of the kits will be in Cary during mid-February.

If there are two or more kids in the family taking part in the dance, the Town recommends one kit per child.

Dance Anytime & Join the Photobooth on February 20

The line-up for the event will include:

Virtual photo booth access (customized for the event)

Exclusive, virtual daddy-daughter dance lesson

Custom Song Playlist for Dancing

Special keepsake for this year’s event

Kit also comes with Decorations and Activities to share

According to the Town, all activities are designed to be done on the day or night of each family’s choosing except the custom virtual photo booth. Access to this will be available Saturday, February 20 online through a 24-hour link.

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Town of Cary.

