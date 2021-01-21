Blue Jupiter to Perform Live for Cary Viewers Friday

Cary, NC — Who doesn’t miss a good live concert experience? Well, the Town of Cary has started up their Marvelous Music Online Series to bring talented musicians to the virtual stage with a performance tomorrow night.

The live performance by the New York City-based a cappella group, Blue Jupiter starts at 7:30 PM and can be streamed live on the Town of Cary Facebook page or YouTube channel. The show will last 1 hour and 45 minutes and will remain available on these platforms for 7 days following the initial showing.

More on the Artist: Blue Jupiter

Broadway Records recording artist Blue Jupiter is a four-person, all-vocals singing group that combines broadway and a cappella.

The group has performed for Oprah, Lifetime TV and in hundreds of gigs and music festivals across the globe. The a cappella quartet has been described as “The real deal,” by rock legend, Gene Simmons.

Blue Jupiter is known for their energetic blend of pop lead vocals, jazzy a cappella harmony and funky beatbox.

“Blue Jupiter is the cutting edge of a cappella,” said Sarah Koop, a Program Assistant with the Town of Cary.

Those tuning in tomorrow can expect soaring pop and Broadway leads, tight harmonies, incredible beatboxing and absolutely nothing else. No instruments and no background tracks necessary for this talented bunch.

See the Blue Jupiter website for more details.

Story from staff reports. Images courtesy of Blue Jupiter.

