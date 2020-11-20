Photos: Fall Colors in Cary

Cary, NC — Spending the better part of the last 6 years in the mountains of North Carolina, I became a big fan of watching the leaves change color each Autumn. In fact, when tourists would come to the Smoky Mountain National Park area in the fall time, we’d call them “leaf lookers”.

It was a natural transition to walking the greenways around Cary and looking up to take in the color. Here’s a collection of photos of Cary’s leaf display and a few additional photos of what the Blue Ridge Parkway looked like on a weekend trip in October.

A Look Around Cary

I noticed the first few leaves turning their colors along the Black Creek Greenway in early October.

 

These gradually colored leaves were spotted on the site where the Cary Downtown Park project is planned.

 

Vibrant reds flared up in the downtown fountain area for walkers to enjoy.

 

Deep burgundy and yellows made for a beautiful atmosphere in mid-October.

 

Views from the Parkway — A Day Trip from Cary

A few hours west, I took photos along my favorite stretch of road — the Blue Ridge Parkway. These were taken in sections near Waynesville, NC.

The Blue Ridge Parkway is a great destination for fresh air, crisp leaves and there are great hikes sprinkled throughout.

 

This particular shot was taken at a rest area along a highway near Franklin, NC.

 

The trip was well worth it for these breath-taking views.

Let’s See Your Fall Photos

Unfortunately, I didn’t get to all of the best Cary spots to view leaves this year, but I’d love to see your photos of the fall colors in Cary. Share them with us on social media @carycitizen on all platforms!

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

