CaryCitizen’s Spooktober Photo Contest

Cary, NC — To make the month of October more festive, yet still pandemic-safe, CaryCitizen is launching its second photo contest of the year with “scary good” prizes for the winners.

Contest Open October 1-31 on Instagram

This photo contest is all about seeing the best of Cary’s Halloween season, so we’ve narrowed it down to 3 focus areas for our winners:

Decorated Yards Kid Costume Adult Costume

The best photos in each category will be named on November 1, 2020 and prizes from a bunch of Cary’s local businesses will be given out to our winners.

Enter with #CCSpooktober

Simply share your best photos of a decorated lawn, a kid or adult in costumes with #CCSpooktober included and you’ve got a chance at winning! Remember, this contest is being run through Instagram alone, not Facebook or Twitter.

Locally-Sourced Prizes for Kids and Grown-Ups

Throughout October, more and more prizes will be coming in, but so far we have 9 local businesses contributing the following into the mix.

For the Kids:

For the Adults:

Additional prizes are in the works from City Garden Design, Marbles Kids Museum, Chocolate Smiles and More.

Get Snapping, Cary. We’re Ready to be Spooked!

The contest officially opens on Thursday, October 1, 2020 on Instagram with #CCSpooktober. We’ll see you there.

