Cary, NC —Health experts predict that 2020 will be a big year for flu shots. Fortunately, there are more than a hundred places to get a flu shot in Cary.

Vaccine manufacturers across the country have predicted a heavy year of production for flu shots to the tune of 194-198 million. This would be the highest on record for a single season.

6 Types of Flu Shots

CDC Vaccine Finder lists six types of flu shots you can get in Cary, plus more than a dozen other vaccines that are commonly recommended.

Where to Get a Flu Shot in Cary

You can get a flu shot from your primary care doctor. You can also get a flu shot at your pharmacy. Some supermarkets and big box stores in Cary (Harris Teeter, Walmart) have pharmacies and offer flu shots.

This map from CDC Vaccine Finder shows an abundance of places in Cary to get a flu shot:

Flu+Pandemic

According to the CDC, reducing flu cases “can help reduce the overall impact of respiratory illnesses on the population and thus lessen the burden on the healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In other words, a bad flu outbreak during a pandemic is bad news.

Also, the possibility that one person could get both viruses at the same time.

When Will Flu Shots Be Available?

Flu shots are available now.

As of August 14, 2020 a total 13.7 million vaccines have already been distributed. Vaccine shipments will continue throughout August, September, October, and November.

Story a featured image by Ashley Kairis. Other images courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control.