Saturday at the Farmers Market

Cary, NC — Since moving to Cary in February, I’ve become a big fan of Saturday morning walks through the Downtown Cary Farmer’s Market.

My favorite finds are fresh produce, vibrant flowers, decadent chocolate milk, hand made soaps and a particular vendor that bakes all-natural dog treats. In fact, to get my dog off the couch to come with me to the market, my go-to phrase is, “Let’s go get the fancy bones!”

This past weekend it was especially fun to walk around and see that even more local vendors were participating in the morning market experience. Other local businesses in Ashworth Village such as City Garden Design and Monroe 26 joined in on the fun with their own outdoor displays. As the morning shopping fever subsided and hunger set in, the Humble Pig food truck arrived on scene in perfect timing to serve up some locally sourced BBQ to the socially distant, mask-wearing foot traffic.

These are a few photos captured from my morning at the market.

As always, it was a great day to get out of the house, find some great products from local businesses and have a little extrovert-style fun. Let us know in the comments what your favorite get out of the house activity is these days.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

