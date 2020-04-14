Baking Banana Bread From Scratch

Story originally published on FoodCary.

Cary, NC — With the stay-at-home orders recently enacted, like many of you, we have been heading into the kitchen and baking more than ever before. This week, during a lunch break, I decided to look in the pantry and see what I could come up with from ingredients already on hand. The answer: banana bread.

Items From the Pantry

To be fair, we usually have a pretty well-stocked kitchen. We always have flour, eggs, butter, and sugar on hand. And when our bananas start to head south, we always throw them in the freezer. Of course, we usually forget about those bananas and mostly end up throwing them out when they become black unrecognizable frozen grossness.

However, for this week’s creation, we had 2 perfectly frozen fruits that worked great.

Recipe:

Here’s our recipe. Please feel free to comment and share what you have been baking during your time at home.

Ingredients:

1-3/4 cup sifted flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup butter at room temp

2/3 cup sugar

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup mashed banana (that’s 2) We thawed these out in the fridge for a couple of hours

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

To Make:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9″ loaf pan. Sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Set aside in a medium bowl. In a large mixing bowl, mash the butter so that it will mix easily with the sugar. Add the sugar to the butter, adding gradually mixing with an electric mixer to beat together until light and fluffy. Add the beaten eggs and beat well. Add flour and mashed bananas alternating until all are mixed in smoothly. Mix in walnuts. (You can also add raisins or chocolate chips instead of walnuts) Pour everything into the prepared loaf pan. Bake 50 minutes or until a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean. Cool on a rack before turning out onto a cutting board to serve. ENJOY!

Banana Bread is an excellent breakfast bread or afternoon snack.

Please comment and share what you have been baking during your time at home.

Story and photos by Lindsey Chester.