Announcing: #BeCary Photo Contest Winner
Cary, NC — Following two full weeks of contest entries showcasing what it has meant to live out the phrase “Be Cary,” it is time to announce our winner.
First Place – Lisa Decker
Lisa Decker won over our judges with this photo of her window front art show for her neighbors. It shows the beauty that can be created out of a tough time while also boosting community spirit. By putting the artwork on display so that others may smile and find beauty along their walks in the neighborhood, Decker has captured a great example of just one way to #BeCary.
Honorable Mentions
While only one winner takes home the $300+ in prizes, these photographers also caught the eye of the judges.
Photographer: Lisa Englert
Caption: Using this time of social distancing and these warm spring days to reconnect with my garden. The return of this iconic symbol of Cary (albeit a pink variation) in my backyard always brings me joy.
Photographer: Rick Nelson
Caption: My wife and I were so excited to see our wedding colors on the fountain in downtown Cary.
Photographer: David B
Caption: Lounging in the yard or inspired on the greenway; it’s all good.
Photographer: Sujit Mahapatra
Caption: Family evening outing for relaxation. Post your pictures too!
Photographer: Jyotsna Dash Mahapatra
Caption: Gardening is fun when you stay home!
Thanks to All Who Entered
From the start, this was about much more than a prize basket and a few hashtags. It was always about seeing the positivity and community spirit that can shine through, even in the throes of a pandemic. Our readers stepped up and did just that and we encourage you all to keep sharing what it means to #BeCary.
Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos by each respective photographer.
