Local Teacher Provides Free Daily Meditation

Cary, NC — As a Registered Yoga Teacher and Health and Wellness Coach, Suzanne Ballantyne, is doing her part to offer a free meditative experience for the Cary community during the COVID-19 stay at home orders in place.

The series called “Peace and Presence in a Pandemic” consists of 15 minutes long, daily classes from 8:45- 9 AM and takes place online using Zoom video conferencing.

“Just creating a routine to sit still and practice being calm helps us find and experience that sweet space within us, and then gently hold and be held by it ‘to calm the waters’,” said Ballantyne, who has been leading the daily class for about 3 weeks.

The meditation is part guided and part silent and there are daily readings from a variety of wisdom traditions that are posted on her Facebook page afterward.

Participants are encouraged to sit or rest in a comfortable position with a long spine to focus on breathing while being in stillness. According to Ballantyne, breath has a constant effect on a person’s nervous system and it plays a big role in the COVID-19 story.

“Not only because the disease affects our lungs, but also because our ability to stay calm in a difficult time, is well served by a conscious breathing practice,” said Ballantyne.

If you want to join in on this free, meditative class on Zoom you can follow the direct meeting link each morning at 8:45 AM. For any questions, email Suzanne Ballantyne.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photo by Hal Goodtree.