Food For Cary Citizens in Need

Cary, NC — While schools and many businesses remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these are some of the available resources for free food assistance in Cary and Wake County.

Find Your Closest Grocery Options

Food Banks are a great resource for free groceries for those in need during this time. Feeding America’s online Foodbank Finder is a platform where you input your zip code and it immediately locates some of their closest food banks. Also, see the more extensive list of Food Banks all throughout Wake County.

Get Access to Free Meals for Kids

The State of North Carolina has a resource where parents can text “FOODNC” to 877-877 to get connected to local meal distribution sites while schools remain closed.

Once the initial text is sent, you will be directed to provide your full address. No Kid Hungry then sends several pick-up location addresses along with their days and hours of operation and a phone number to call ahead.

County school system websites like the Wake County Schools website is also an easy-to-navigate way of finding meals for students at home. According to the WCS website, all food pickups scheduled at their schools and various community centers will follow these safety guidelines.

Food will be distributed by volunteers curbside to minimize safety concerns.

The food will be placed in safe and sanitized food containers

You will not be required to show ID and children do not have to be present with you to pick up food

You can search for Wake County Public School System food distribution sites or Durham Public School food distribution sites.

NC 2-1-1

Governor Cooper announced a new state-wide resource for assistance related to COVID-19 called NC 2-1-1. North Carolinians can dial 2-1-1 at any time, 24/7 to get connected with community assistance resources.

Story and photo by Ashley Kairis.