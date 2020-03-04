Results of the 2020 Primary Election in Cary, NC

Cary, NC — Last night, March 3, 2020, marked the end of the 2020 Primary season with Wake County results being tallied throughout the night.

The turnout for Wake County was totaled at 33.67%, resulting in 253,271 ballots cast across Wake County. Cary hosted 28 of the county’s 206 Election Day precincts.

The following are the unofficial results of Wake County for the contests of President, Governor, US Senate, US House, NC Senate, NC House and Wake County Board of Commissioners. For further results, visit the NC State Board of Elections website.

Presidential Nominee Results

Democratic

Joe Biden – 40.6%

Bernie Sanders – 26.0%

Elizabeth Warren – 14.3%

Mike Bloomberg – 12.1 %

Republican

Donald J. Trump (Incumbent) – 88.6%

Bill Weld – 4.2%

Joe Walsh – 3.4%

US Senate Results

Democratic

Cal Cunningham – 61.2%

Erica Smith – 31.6%

Republican

Thom Tillis (Incumbent) – 74.6%

Larry Holmquist – 10.0%

U.S. House of Representatives Results

District 2 – Democratic

Deborah Ross – 70.0%

Monika Johnson-Hostler – 22.4%

District 4 – Democratic

David Price – 81.8%

Daniel Lockwood – 18.2%

District 4 – Republican

Robert Thomas -43.7%

Debesh Sarkar – 25.3%

Steve (Von) Loor – 18.5%

NC Governor Results

Democratic

Roy Cooper (Incumbent) – 91.7%

Ernest Reeves – 8.3%

Republican

Dan Forest – 86.6%

Holly Grange – 13.4%

NC State Senate Results

District 18 – Democratic

Sarah Crawford – 72.5%

Angela Bridgman – 27.5%

District 18 – Republican

Scott McKaig – 54.4%

Larry Norman – 45.6%

NC House of Representatives Results

District 33 – Democratic

Rosa Gill – 66.1%

Antoine Marshall – 33.9%

District 35 – Republican

Fred Von Canon – 70.8%

Alma Peters – 29.2%

District 36 – Republican

Kim Coley – 56.1%

Gil Pagan – 43.9%

District 37 – Republican

Erin Pare – 59.3%

Jeff Moore – 21.8%

Anna Powell – 18.9%

District 38 – Democratic

Abe Jones – 59.21%

Quanta Monique Edwards – 42.7%

Wake County Commissioner Results

District 1 – Democratic

Sig Hutchinson – 55.7%

Jeremiah Pierce – 44.3%

District 3 – Democratic

Maria Cervania – 59.9%

Audra Killingsworth – 40.1%

The 2020 United States presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Story by Staff Reports. Map images courtesy of NC State Board of Elections.